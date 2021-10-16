Marlin Price Reaches $0.0959 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $70.63 million and $44.81 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00110777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.89 or 1.00232475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.67 or 0.06366458 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

