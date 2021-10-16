Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.25.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $365.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.01 and its 200-day moving average is $359.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

