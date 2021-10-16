Masari (MSR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,062.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $850,704.45 and approximately $1,062.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,937.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.43 or 0.06335045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00306545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.65 or 0.01039829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00089589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.58 or 0.00440753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00312996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00283593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.