Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.93 Million Stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verso were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verso by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Verso by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRS. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

VRS stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $684.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.99. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

