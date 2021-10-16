Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

