McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.13.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $204.17. 689,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

