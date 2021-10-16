MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $140,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,815 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,184,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.