Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MPW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6,134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 120.2% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

