Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the September 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medigus stock remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Friday. 48,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medigus in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

