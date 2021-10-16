Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $288,900.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00309903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,696,784 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

