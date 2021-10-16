Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $143.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $158.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

