MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $75.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $65.57 on Thursday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.