Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,417.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,504.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,392.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $985.05 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.