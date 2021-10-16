MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 106,090.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGEE traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 76,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,216. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

