Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Foundation Advisors’ Largest Position

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,282,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 13.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $347,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $304.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,384,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975,193. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.