Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in September

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS MSLOY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

