Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $52,529,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,379,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $324.21 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

