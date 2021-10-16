Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLUE. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,422,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,135,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.