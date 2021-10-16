Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) PT Raised to $70.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

NYSE:MEG opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

