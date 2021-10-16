Morgan Stanley Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $63.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

AFL stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

