Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of MS opened at $102.14 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

