Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Reduced by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $274.42 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.75 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,793 shares of company stock worth $65,065,395. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

