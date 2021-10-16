Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $324,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,816 shares of company stock worth $26,261,533 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $110.77. 509,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,247. Natera has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

