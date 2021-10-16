nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get nCino alerts:

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,153,835. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. 423,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,480. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.