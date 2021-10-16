nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,153,835. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NCNO stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. 423,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,480. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.