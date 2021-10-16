Needham & Company LLC Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $295.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $263.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

