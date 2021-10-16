Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Neo Lithium from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NTTHF opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

