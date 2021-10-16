NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

