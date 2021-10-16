NestEGG Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,771.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $210,938.16 and $1,771.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00026224 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

