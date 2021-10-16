Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $737.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $620.00 to $737.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $640.74.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $628.29 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

