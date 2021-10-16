Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,872,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,877 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $689,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,259,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

