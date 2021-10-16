NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,532,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

