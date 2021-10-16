NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 55.2% in September

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NLSP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 20,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,630. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.