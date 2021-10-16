Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Shares Sold by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,217 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,876,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,500,000.

Shares of MBTCU remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

