Northern Trust Corp Has $802.34 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,388 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $802,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.19. The stock had a trading volume of 931,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,138. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

