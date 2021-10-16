Northern Trust Corp Sells 321,994 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,828,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 321,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $963,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,945,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,045. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.