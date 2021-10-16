Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 98.8% in September

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 28,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,534. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.