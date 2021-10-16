Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 32,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,195. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

