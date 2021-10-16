Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.48. 11,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,361. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.