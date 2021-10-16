Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company.

Get Ocugen alerts:

NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,375,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,190,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,680. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 2,800.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 315,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.