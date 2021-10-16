Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OMTK remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,657. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Omnitek Engineering has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
About Omnitek Engineering
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.