Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OMTK remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,657. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Omnitek Engineering has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

