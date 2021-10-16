ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Update

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 784,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $937.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. ON24’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $1,361,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,612 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,427 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $3,900,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ON24 by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

