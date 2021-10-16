Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTLC remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 44,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,479. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

