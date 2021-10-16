Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 631,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 558,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ONDS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.23. 359,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,460. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $374.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

