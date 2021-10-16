Onooks (OOKS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $176,104.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $176,104.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

