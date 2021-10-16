Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $194.71 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,145,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489,329 shares during the period. Cushman & Wakefield accounts for 2.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 4.99% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $194,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 199,647 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 112,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

