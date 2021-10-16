Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,645,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179,417 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for approximately 18.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.14% of GFL Environmental worth $1,490,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 512,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,291. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

