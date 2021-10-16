OpenOcean (OOE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.98 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $53.84 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00076081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.59 or 1.00029428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.13 or 0.06288601 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00027530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

OpenOcean Coin Trading

