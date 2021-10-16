Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCC remained flat at $$3.82 during trading hours on Friday. 5,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,111. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

