Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

MXCHY stock remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. Orbia Advance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

