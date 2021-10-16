Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

ORRF stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.